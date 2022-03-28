Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) vs. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Financial Comparison

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -99.19% -80.59%

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 220.69%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 49.56 -$10.72 million ($0.40) -2.18 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$33.15 million ($4.30) -1.69

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.