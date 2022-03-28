NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

