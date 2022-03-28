NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 850,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,920 shares during the period.

NTST stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.