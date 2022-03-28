Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.28 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
