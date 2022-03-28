Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.28 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

