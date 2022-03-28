Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $832.67 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.61 or 0.07104866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.71 or 0.99844419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 832,803,886 coins and its circulating supply is 832,803,287 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

