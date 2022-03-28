New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,902 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 5,168,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,018. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

