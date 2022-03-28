New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 820 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,565,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $262.87 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

