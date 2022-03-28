New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.