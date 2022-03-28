New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

