New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

