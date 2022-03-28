New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 754 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.97 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

