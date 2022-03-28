Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 68.4% in March

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCAC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

