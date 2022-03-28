Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

