NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 4.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 35,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,349,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,999,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.