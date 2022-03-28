NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,412.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.04 or 0.00782574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00203401 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00020968 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

