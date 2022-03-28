NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NEXCF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 128.85%.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

