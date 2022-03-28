Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,747. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

