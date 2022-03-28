Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $22.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. 7,223,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

