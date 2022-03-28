nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $11,512,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

