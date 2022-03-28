Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 161,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

