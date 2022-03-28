Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,067. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

