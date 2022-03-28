Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.