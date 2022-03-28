Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.