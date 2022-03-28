Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983,223. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

