Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 159 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.