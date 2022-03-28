Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

