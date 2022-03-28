NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.03 on Monday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

