NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $24,060,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NOV by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

