NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,085,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. 189,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,249. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.