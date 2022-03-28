Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.45.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded down C$2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$132.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.36.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

