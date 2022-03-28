Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 14,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

