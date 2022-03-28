Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

