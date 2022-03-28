OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 482 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $408.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.81.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.