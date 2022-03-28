OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $274.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.