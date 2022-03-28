OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

