Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

