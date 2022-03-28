ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.34.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

