oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Sells A$99,607,950.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Marco (Mick) Hellman sold 63,851,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$99,607,950.00 ($73,783,666.67).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.
oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.