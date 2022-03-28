oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Sells A$99,607,950.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Marco (Mick) Hellman sold 63,851,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$99,607,950.00 ($73,783,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

