OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.90 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

