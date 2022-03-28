Opium Price Reaches $0.58 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $89,005.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

