Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Opsens has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

