Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.