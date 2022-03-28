OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 678.40 ($8.93).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.53) on Thursday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 592 ($7.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

