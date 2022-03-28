OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 678.40 ($8.93).
Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.53) on Thursday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 592 ($7.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.70.
About OSB Group (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
Featured Stories
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.