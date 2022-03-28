Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.49 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.54 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

