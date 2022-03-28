Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.49 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.54 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

