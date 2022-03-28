Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

