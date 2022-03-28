Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

OXLC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.00. 1,355,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,900. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

