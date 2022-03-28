P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.9 days.

OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKFKF shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 700.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

