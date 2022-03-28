Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,204,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,355,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $52.18 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

