Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after buying an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63.

