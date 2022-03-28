Parallel Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.38 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.93.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.