Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

